Expect another day of near-record highs

Late December continues to amaze us with a string of high temperature records. We clocked 85 degrees again yesterday, setting another record in Palm Springs. Today, the record to break is 82 and it seems likely we'll get to that number.

Highs are expected meet or exceed that number later this afternoon.

If you're flying this weekend, most of the country looks pretty good weatherwise, but there are potential delays around the Great Lakes and Northeast today through tomorrow.

Tomorrow, travel issues will stretch across the Pacific Northwest as well, so pack some patience if you're headed that direction.

Despite the potential for record highs today, we do see some modest cooling into next week. A cool front moves through on Christmas Eve, with breezy conditions and small chance of showers from the Coastal Plains to the Western-facing slopes of our local mountains. We'll just see some passing clouds. Highs will dip into the lower and mid 70s.