A beautiful end to the final weekend of 2024; staying mild as we usher in 2025

Published 3:21 PM

Clear skies means plenty of sunshine here in the Coachella Valley, which has made for another beautiful day as we wrap up the final weekend of 2024! Temperatures have been a bit warmer than yesterday thanks to the lack of cloud cover.

Some wind gusts may be on the rise later Sunday evening for wind-prone areas like Whitewater, but we can expect otherwise calm conditions for most of our desert cities. A weak to moderate Santa Ana wind event is possible as offshore flow develops Tuesday through Thursday. Any wind or fire impacts appear to minimal for the Coachella Valley.

Highs will remain above average as we round out 2024 and kick off the new year. The coolest days of the week should be New Year's Eve and New Year's Day before warmer temperatures return into Friday. We could see some slightly cooler weather late next weekend, but we should be staying about 5 to 10 degrees above average for at least this next week.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Gavin Nguyen

