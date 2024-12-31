Skip to Content
Tracking fantastic weather as we say goodbye to 2024

Spencer Blum
It's going to be yet another fantastic day here in the Coachella Valley and a day of great weather as we say farewell to 2024. We are tracking a weak offshore wind pattern over the next few days as high pressure continues to build into southern California from our southwest.

Looking at our temperature outlook, we still see those warm colors over the west coast. This lets us know that we are continuing to track warmer-than-usual temperatures into the new year. East of the Rockies, however, we are tracking the opposite situation with below average temperatures.

Temperatures will warm slightly throughout the rest of the week, reaching near 80° by the end of the workweek. Skies will be mostly clear this week, but a few more clouds will join us Friday and Saturday as a weak onshore setup takes over.

Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

