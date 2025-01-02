Warming up through the weekend

High will be running about 10 degrees above average through the weekend thanks to a ridge of high pressure hanging just off the coast.

High pressure is also keeping some pollutants close to the ground, so Air Quality is taking a hit today in the Inland Empire and Coastal areas. The S. C. A. Q. M. D. has declared today a "No-Burn" day to tamp down the smoke levels across the region.

Temps are on the rise, with highs about ten degrees above average today.

Expect similar numbers through the weekend, with some cooling on the way for next week.