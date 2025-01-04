A mild Saturday kicks off the first weekend of 2025

It's another mild Saturday here in the Coachella Valley as we start the first weekend of the new year! Our temps today were a bit warmer than we initially expected with highs in the upper 70s.

Overnight, we saw fewer clouds than yesterday; however, as we climb into the afternoon, we're starting to see patchy upper-level clouds re-entering the Southern California region from our northwest.

We should see similar temperatures for tomorrow. Across the valley, our highs should be staying in the upper 70s, still a few degrees above average (normal temperatures for this time of year are right there at 70°).

We continue to warm up into Monday to start the work week, but cooler temperatures are on the way. A moderate to locally strong Santa Ana wind event is expected to begin Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday, sending our temperatures into the lower 70s. Winds are expected to weaken on Thursday, but another round of Santa Anas could lead to a second uptick in winds – and cooler temperatures – again on Friday.