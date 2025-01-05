Mild weather wraps up the weekend, but tracking elevated winds later this week

We enjoyed more gorgeous conditions in the Coachella Valley today. Highs were in the upper 70s with plenty of sunshine; just a few patchy upper-level clouds have been overhead. While we've been enjoying fantastic weather, we're tracking some changes as we head into the work week.

A moderate to locally strong Santa Ana wind event is expected to take place Tuesday through Wednesday. The National Weather Service has begun issuing a High Wind Watch to much of Southern California. The current advisory includes Desert Hot Springs and areas just outside the valley, like the San Gorgonio Pass. Most of the valley floor is not yet included in this watch, but we will continue to track these advisories if the National Weather Service adds our area.

Before the winds reach us, we're expecting another mild day in the desert to start the work week. Highs should be very similar to what we've experienced this past weekend, with those temps in the upper 70s for much of the valley floor.

With the incoming winds, those temperatures will likely drop close to seasonal averages Tuesday and Wednesday. If calmer conditions prevail for the second half of the week, we should see our highs warm back up into the mid 70s.