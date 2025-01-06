Santa Ana Winds prompt a First Alert Weather Alert Tuesday and Wednesday

Gusty Santa Ana Winds arrive tomorrow and last into Wednesday evening. This will increase fire danger, cause blowing sand and dust, and lower visibility which could create travel issues.

High Wind Watches and Warnings have popped up around the region, along with Red Flag Warnings out toward the Coast.

Those strong winds will arrive tomorrow and continue through Wednesday evening.

Highs today will run in the mid-to-upper 70s, it will be cooler tomorrow and Wednesday, but relatively mild most of the week.