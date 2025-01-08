Critical fire danger today as Santa Ana winds continue

We are under a First Alert Weather Alert until 7 this evening due to Santa Ana winds and their impacts. Red Flag Warnings and High Wind Warnings remain in place through this evening across Southern California, stretching from our mountains all the way to the coast as Santa Ana winds rage.

Three major wildfires are burning in Los Angeles county, and presently there is no containment on any of those. The Eaton Fire, north of Pasadena, the Hurst Fire near Sylmar, and the destructive Palisades Fire which has torn through the wealthy coastal neighborhood in L. A. overnight.

Powerful winds have ripped through Riverside, San Bernardino, Orange and L. A. counties in the overnight.

Highs today will be near seasonal norms, hovering in the lower 70s.

Highs will remain in the lower to mid 70s through the week and into the weekend, with much calmer winds by Friday.