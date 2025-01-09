Skip to Content
Winds ease a bit as we move toward the weekend

today at 6:02 AM
Published 5:58 AM

The major Santa Ana Wind event has eased, but Red Flag Warnings remain in effect for areas West of the Coachella Valley until 6 p.m. tomorrow. A High Wind Warning is also in effect form the mountains through the coastal plains.

Wind speeds have dropped dramatically, allowing air support to battle the major fires still raging in Los Angeles county and elsewhere. Those fires are the focal point for fire resources presently in Southern California.

Fire danger remains critically high throughout the region, including in our local mountains stretching out to Santa Barbara county.

Air quality has dropped to "Very Unhealthy" levels in those fire areas in the Los Angeles basin.

Temps today will be close to seasonal norms in the lower 70s.

We'll continue to see similar temps through the weekend, with another potential round of lighter Santa Ana winds early next week.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

