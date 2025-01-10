Breezy and mild weekend ahead

Skip to Content
today at 6:22 AM
Fire danger remains critically high today as winds remain gusty. Red Flag Warnings are in place through this evening.

In the same area, High Wind Warnings will remain in effect until 2 this afternoon.

Air quality has suffered mightily in the fire zone, thus far here in the Valley air quality remains in the "Good" range so far. That may change as winds change over the weekend.

Over the weekend, breezes will ease, but on Monday and Tuesday we will see another round of modest Santa Ana Winds that will obviously impact fire fighting efforts across the region. Temps will be slightly cooler Monday and Tuesday as well.

