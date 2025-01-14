Skip to Content
Fire danger at critical levels today as Santa Ana winds intensify

For portions of Southern California, a Red Flag Warning is posted through tomorrow at 6 p.m. that is labeled a "Particularly Dangerous Situation". This is a higher level of fire threat, and is extremely rare. This threat encompasses portions of Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.

The "P.D.S." designation means residents need to pay extra attention to the winds and fire threats.

Beyond the "P.D.S." area, Red Flag Warnings extend through portions of San Bernardino, Riverside, Orange, and San Diego counties through 6 p.m. tomorrow.

Winds are likely to peak early tomorrow morning.

As the winds shift, blowing dust and ash becomes an issue, so the South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued an Air Quality Alert that also includes the Coachella Valley. Today, the AQI is still in the good range.

Highs are running slightly below average. Yesterday we topped out at 66, today we'll add a degree or two.

We see a comfortable set of temps through the week, with a weak trough sliding in late Friday bringing partly cloudy skies and temps back in to the 60s.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3's morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert.

