Fire danger lingers as winds are expected to ease

Red Flag Warnings, including the one designated a "Particularly Dangerous Situation" remain in effect today across much of SoCal, but winds haven't reached the catastrophic levels of last week. The Red Flag Warnings are expected to expire later today.

Beyond L. A. and Ventura counties, areas closer to the Coachella Valley are also under those warnings.

Wind Advisories are also in place as well, from our local mountains all the way to the Coast, but those will also expire later today.

Winds are expected to ease for the remainder of the week, so the fire risk will slowly drop as well. Temperatures will cool off as a front moves in late Friday. The weekend and next week will see slightly below average temperatures.

