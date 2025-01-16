Winds ease into the weekend

Red Flag Warnings are all but gone this morning, with only a small area of Los Angeles and Ventura counties remaining under critical fire threat.

Winds both here and closer to the fire zone have dropped dramatically overnight into this morning. Expect winds to remain light today, running between 10 and 20 m.p.h.

Remarkably, air quality is in the "Good" or "Moderate" range throughout the entire region, despite the widespread burn zones.

We'll be relatively mild through Saturday, but temperatures start to cool a bit as we head through Sunday into next week.