Calm, pleasant conditions this weekend ahead of more Santa Ana winds

It's a very pleasant day here in the Coachella Valley. Plenty of sunshine, highs in the low 70s, and much calmer conditions. We're seeing some truly gorgeous weather as the American Express Golf Tournament continues in our neck of the woods!

An onshore flow pattern has helped bring a little bit more moisture into the Southern California region, especially near the coasts. This is helping humidity and dew point levels rise – our sensors near the Palisades Fire are showing much better humidity levels as of 3:00 p.m. on Saturday compared to what we saw last week.

We're still dry in the Coachella Valley with dew points mostly in the 20s. That's still notably higher than what we saw when Santa Ana winds ushered in single-digit dew point temperatures in Palm Springs earlier this week. As we start the work week, though, expect another round of moderate Santa Ana winds, which we expect to bring very low humidity levels to Palm Springs – and the rest of SoCal – once again.

With breezy and dry conditions returning, the National Weather Service is issuing a Red Flag Warning for much of the Southern California region, starting Monday morning and ending Tuesday evening. Our friends in Desert Hot Springs, as well as communities through the San Gorgonio Pass and our local mountains will be under this latest warning.

We're staying pleasant as we round out the weekend. Our highs will dip into the 60s briefly on Tuesday as the winds cap our daytime highs. A return to an onshore flow pattern by the middle of the week looks to bring in calmer and warmer conditions as we head towards the weekend.