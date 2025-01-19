Tracking another round of Santa Ana winds and elevated fire danger after some great weekend weather

We were treated to very pleasant conditions on Sunday to cap off the weekend, but those conditions won't be sticking around for much longer. As we head into the work week, prepare for another round of elevated winds throughout Southern California.

Winds are staying calm this evening and overnight, but by noon on Monday, our FutureTrack data is showing wind gusts upwards of 40 MPH through the San Gorgonio Pass, Desert Hot Springs, and Thousand Palms. Most valley cities will see gusts in the ballpark of 20-30 MPH during this time, too. The National Weather Service is issuing a High Wind Warning for areas just outside of the valley from Monday morning to Tuesday evening.

In addition to the High Wind Warning, much of SoCal will be under yet another Red Flag Warning as this latest round of Santa Anas usher in dry, gusty conditions. Again, this includes Desert Hot Springs and areas just outside of the valley, like the San Gorgonio Pass – all of the areas you see in pink will be under this advisory.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District is also issuing a Windblown Dust and Ash Advisory for the entirety of its jurisdiction, which includes us here in the Coachella Valley. More information can be found on the SCAQMD website.

Elevated winds are expected to drop our temperatures into the upper 60s Monday and Tuesday. We look to warm up into the mid- to upper-70s by the middle of the week, with another brief round of Santa Ana winds possible on Thursday – though the timing and strength of this remains uncertain. We're looking at cooler temps for next weekend with slight chances for showers that we're keeping a close eye on, so stay with your FirstAlert Weather Team for the latest updates as we get closer.