Fire danger returns along with Santa Ana Winds

Red Flag Warnings have again popped up across the region as moderate Santa Ana Winds arrive today. Fire danger will again be critical in these areas.

The Red Flag Warnings are in direct response to High Wind Warnings issued for the same area which will last through tomorrow evening. Winds in this zone could reach 50 m.p.h., with exceptional gusts to 80 m.p.h.

The only advisory that covers the Coachella Valley is the Air Quality Alert, we are no within the borders of the Red Flag or High Wind Warnings.

Winds within the High Wind/Red Flag zone will increase through today, peaking overnight and tomorrow morning.

Highs will be subdued today and Tuesday, but we will warm up significantly through the end of the week. The weekend brings partly cloudy skies and a small chance of showers to SoCal.