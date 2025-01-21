Critical fire danger thanks to Santa Ana winds

The fire danger is again at critical levels as strong Santa Ana (Northeasterly) winds sweep across SoCal. Those winds could max out near 75 m.p.h.

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect in most areas West of the Valley, stretching through Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside, and San Diego counties.

A High Wind Warning covers essentially the same area.

An Air Quality Alert remains in effect until later this evening, that is the only advisory that covers the entire Coachella Valley as there is potential for blowing dust and sand, along with wildfire smoke.

Winds in West of the Valley will reach sustained speeds in the 40-50 m.p.h. range, with stronger isolated gusts.

Temperatures are close to seasonal averages, but we'll warm up significantly starting tomorrow as highs climb into the middle 70s through the end of the week. The weekend will bring cooler temps.