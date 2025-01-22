Red Flag Warnings extended, but hope for rain arrives this weekend

Red Flag Warnings have been extended through tomorrow evening, as gusty winds continue. The fire risk remains very high through early Friday.

High Wind Watches and Warnings are also up from the Inland Empire and local mountains all the way to the Coast from L.A. county to San Diego county.

We will be tracking those winds through the afternoon and evening. Expect gusts to 45 m.p.h. and higher in some isolated areas.

Into the weekend, expect major changes as a storm system moves in. Moderate rainfall expected in the Coastal plains, with the potential for snow all the way down to 3,500 feet in our local mountains. Heaviest snowfall will be above 7,000 feet, where we could see a foot of snow! Rainfall is likely here late Saturday and into Sunday, with very light totals.