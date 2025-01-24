Transitioning from fire weather to winter weather

Today, the fire concerns continue, with Red Flag Warnings up through 10 this morning and winds remain gusty in those fire-prone areas.

As we move into Saturday, an area of low pressure arrives, bringing cooler and wetter conditions. Dew points and humidity values will rise, helping the battle against those fires burning to our West. We will see the slow introduction of rain--and snow at the higher elevations--through the weekend and into early next week.

For the Valley, Sunday will see the most rainfall, with showers and rain likely off an on throughout the day. West Valley locations could see as much as 0.50" of rainfall, with East Valley locations seeing lighter totals by the time the storm departs.

We will be under a First Alert Weather Alert Sunday, as travel will likely be impacted with slick roads around the region and snow in the mountains.

Showers will likely linger into Monday which could affect your morning commute, but Sunday will be the day of biggest impact in the Valley. Highs will be subdued, hovering in the 60s through much of next week.