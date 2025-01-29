Skip to Content
Warming trend arrives tomorrow

today at 6:39 AM
We'll see highs near seasonal norms today as an area of low pressure departs the region, leaving some cool weather in its wake.

Expect highs in the upper 60s today, but warmer as we move toward the weekend.

The low that brought rain showers and some snow to mountain communities here in California will become a more significant weather maker as it moves through the Four Corners states and pushes through the Rockies.

The warming trend kicks into high gear by the weekend, with temps soaring into the 80s, some ten degrees above normal!

Patrick Evans

