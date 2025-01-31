The weekend brings warmer conditions to the Valley

Highs will be on the increase throughout the weekend and into next week, with temps peaking early next week in the middle 80s. This is thanks to a ridge of high pressure working its way into the weekend.

A storm moving through the Pacific Northwest will brings rain and snow to Northern California overnight tonight into tomorrow. Significant snow totals are expected in parts of the Sierra, and there are widespread flood watches in NorCal due to the storm. We will be fairly well protected from those impacts thanks to that high pressure system.

Highs today will be very close to our seasonal norms (low 70s) before we warm up tomorrow.

Highs by Sunday will top out in the lower 80s, with mid 80s for Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday some breezy conditions will drop highs back into the 70s.