Relatively calm today ahead of a wet and windy Thursday

It's a cool and cloudy afternoon here in the valley as we sit in between two areas of low pressure. It's relatively mild today but we are tracking some slightly breezy conditions this evening. A much larger, more impactful system will bring an atmospheric river to Southern California tomorrow.

Looking ahead to Thursday morning shows us a large push of moisture and wet weather moving into the region. This will be the time we receive most of the rain, however, there is a chance for some lingering showers throughout the rest of the day. We will likely see a few tenths of an inch when everything is said and done. Flood advisories are in place for areas just west of the valley including the mountains, so mountain runoff is something we will need to monitor. A Winter Storm Warning is also in place for the local mountains.

This system will also bring some notable winds to the entire region. Wind advisories are in place throughout much of Southern California surrounding the Coachella Valley. The valley floor itself is not under a wind advisory, but do expect breezy to gusty conditions on Thursday (especially in the afternoon).

We will be under a First Alert Weather Alert all day Thursday as we track the impacts of this incoming system. All hazards are on the table, including flooding, gusty winds, and travel concerns. There is a chance for some lingering rain and high-elevation snow on Friday but lingering winds will be the biggest impact for us in the valley. After the system passes, temperatures will gradually warm throughout the weekend.