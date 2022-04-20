Gusty winds prompt a First Alert Weather Alert for Friday

The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert for another round of gusty winds through the mountains and desert.

A Wind Advisory is now in effect for the Coachella Valley for gusts exceeding 40 MPH. Blowing sand and dust will only add to the mess of the increasing traffic ahead of Coachella Weekend #2.

Wind speeds were expected to strengthen through Thursday night. Secure potted plants, patio umbrellas, and other items that can easily topple over in the wind.

A Windblown Dust Advisory has been issued by South Coast Air Quality Management District through 3:00 p.m. Friday.

The same system that is responsible for the wind will also bring rain and snow to Riverside County. Snow levels will drop below 6,000' into Friday morning. Thunderstorms may even develop along the cold front as it sweeps across the Southland. Rainfall accumulation will primarily occur west of the desert and through the pass, with a limited amount possible (< 0.10") for the desert.

Gusty winds will continue into Friday before calming into the weekend. Highs will drop into the 70s Friday but rebound quickly. Temperatures in the upper 90s return next week.