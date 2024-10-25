Vote centers open across Riverside County Saturday for general election

Early voting will be available at locations throughout Riverside County tomorrow when 20 vote centers open, offering residents the opportunity to fill out paper ballots or use electronic voting machines, in lieu of mail-in ballots.

Another 130 centers are slated to become available on Nov. 2, according to the Office of the Registrar of Voters.

"Voters are not assigned to a specific location and may cast their ballot at any available vote center,'' the agency said. "Eligible residents can also register to vote or update their registration at a vote center."

Volunteers and registrar's staff will be on hand to assist at each location.

There are roughly 1.4 million residents currently on county voter rolls. To date, 249,999 mail-in ballots have been received for the Nov. 5 general election, officials said on Friday.

"For voters who wish to return their vote-by-mail ballots at a drop box location, the registrar has 106 official ballot drop-off locations throughout the county,'' the agency stated.

A complete list of vote centers, their locations and hours of operation, as well as where to find ballot drop boxes, is available at voteinfo.net.