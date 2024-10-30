Candidates for California Assembly District 36 join News Channel 3 live in studio

We're taking an in-depth look at the race for California Assembly District 36.

Longtime Democratic Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia chose not to seek re-election in the district, which includes Coachella, Indio, and the rest of the eastern Coachella Valley.

Democrat Joey Acuna Jr and Republican Jeff Gonzales are vying for the District 36 seat.

Acuna is a long-time trustee on the Coachella Valley Unified School District Board of Education and a development manager for local health clinics. He is endorsed by outgoing Assemblymember Garcia, County Supervisor Manuel Perez, and Coachella Mayor Steven Hernandez.

Gonzales is a business owner and former Marine who lives in Indio. He's drawn support from conservatives including Congressman Ken Calvert and County Sheriff Chad Bianco.

Both candidates sat down live with News Channel 3 Peter Daut to speak about the issues that matter most to them.