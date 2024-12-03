Riverside County Registrar’s Office certifies Nov. election results

The Riverside County Registrar of Voters office officially certified the results of the November 5 election on Tuesday.

The results have been transmitted to the Board of Supervisors and the California Secretary of State.

Check Out Local Election Results Here

Notable local results include changes to the city councils in Palm Springs, Indio, Coachella, Desert Hot Springs, and Palm Desert, where residents will see new faces.

Our closest race was for the Desert Hot Springs City Council District 2 seat where Daniel Pitts defeated incumbent Roger Nunez by 7 votes.

In Indio, Benjamin Guitron defeated incumbent Lupe Ramos Amith, who had been in the city council since 2004.

Another incumbent was defeated in Palm Desert where Kathleen Kelly was defeated by Joe Pradetto. Kelly has been a councilmember since 2016.

The Coachella City Council will see an incumbent return, but will also welcome a new face. Councilmember Denise Delgado and Yadira Perez were elected to the council. Perez joins the council coming in as a criminal investigator with the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

In Palm Springs, Naomi Soto was elected to district 4 of the city council, filling the seat left behind by Christy Holstege.

According to the registrar's office, a total of 959,098 ballots were processed and counted with 69.89% of eligible voters casting ballots.

The final official election results and Statement of Votes Cast are now accessible to the public on the Registrar of Voters website at www.voteinfo.net.

County officials said the deadline to request a recount must be made by Dec. 8 at 5:00 p.m. The cost of a recount is the responsibility of the requestor.