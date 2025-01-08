Jose Medina sworn in as Riverside County First District Supervisor

Jose Medina was sworn by Riverside County Judge Jorge Hernandez in as the Riverside County First District Supervisor Tuesday during the first board meeting of 2025.

Medina takes on this role after serving as the California State Assemblymember for the 61st Assembly District.

For the Board of Supervisors, Medina's oath of office marked the first time the majority of the board is held by Latino supervisors. Medina follows Supervisor V. Manuel Perez and Supervisor Yxstian Gutierrez, who joined the board in March 2017 and January 2023, respectively.

“This is a defining moment for Riverside County, and I’m eager to collaborate with my colleagues to deliver meaningful results for our communities,” said Supervisor Jose Medina. “I’m excited to work alongside my colleagues to make Riverside County more equitable, prosperous, and the best in California. I’m ready to get to work.”

Medina built a career that derived from his family-driven passion for public service. His parents highlighted the importance of history and culture and encouraged his pursuit of education, according to the County of Riverside press release.

Riverside was Medina's home as he built a career in education, earning his bachelors degree in Latin American studies and master's degree in history from the University of California, Riverside.

Medina joins the board with various former positions in the Riverside education community. His experience ranges from teaching at the Riverside Unified School District, participating in the Riverside City Teachers Association and completing three terms on the Riverside Community College Board of Trustees. He additionally served as a representative for the California Teachers Association and held a position on the Jurupa Unified School District Board of Education.