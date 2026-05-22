Vote centers for June primary to open Saturday, including in Indio

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. (KESQ) - More than 100 vote centers will open across Riverside County on Saturday for early voting for the June primaries.

In the Coachella Valley, the Indio-Riverside County Office of Education will serve as the local vote center.

Click here for an Interactive Ballot Drop-Off Location Map

County officials said an additional 131 vote centers will open across the county on Saturday, May 30, including five Super Vote Centers, with one located in each supervisorial district.

The locations will offer additional check-in stations and voting booths to help reduce voter wait times and improve the voting experience.

For more on June primary candidates, visit our Voter Guide Page

With 152 vote centers soon to be operational, voters can vote in person or return their completed vote-by-mail ballot.

Voters are not assigned to a specific location and may cast their ballot at any available vote center.

Eligible residents can register to vote or update their registration at a vote center.

Any registered voter may opt to mark a paper ballot and then cast it into a ballot box or use a touch screen, which is an accessible voting unit available at all vote centers.

For voters who wish to return their vote-by-mail ballots at a secure drop box location, the Registrar of Voters has 107 official ballot drop-off locations throughout Riverside County. Secure drop boxes have been available since May 4, 2026, and will remain available 8 p.m. on election day.

According to the Registrar of Voters, as of Friday, May 22, approximately 1,462,272 Vote-by-Mail ballots have been issued, and approximately 131,806 have been returned good. The number also takes into account supplemental voter registration and ballot reissues.

A comprehensive list with dates and hours of operation, as well as a map of vote centers and secure ballot drop-off locations are available at voteinfo.net

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