Evacuations issued after fast-moving fire sparks in Oak Glen

Oak Glen, Calif. - A brush fire sparked late Saturday morning in Oak Glen in the San Bernardino National Forest. According to CalFire the blaze was first reported on Oak Glen Road near near El Dorado Ranch Park.

Fire burns near Oak Glen

Agencies responded to what is now being called the El Dorado Fire. Responding fire crews initially reported the blaze at 5 acres. It has quickly grown to 400 acres. Evacuation orders have been issued for the Oak Glen community from Oak Glen Road through Wildwood Canyon Road. Fire officials are urging residents to leave the area.

Stay with KESQ for updates on this fast moving fire.