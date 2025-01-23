Governor Newsom to sign $2.5 billion in wildfire relief package approved by California lawmakers

This morning in Sacramento lawmakers passed a set of bills interned to help fast-track $2.5 billion in and state and local funds to support wildfire relief efforts.

The bills were passed unanimously by the House and Senate and are expected to be signed by Governor Newsom.

The funds are provided through the states general fund and will be used to bolster the emergency response in communities still burning. Funding will also help rebuild schools in districts devastated by the recent string string of wildfires that have been the most destructive in Golden State history.

Governor Newsom will sign the bill this afternoon at 3pm according to a press release from the Governor's office.

Governor Gavin Newsom, joined by Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas, Senate pro Tempore Mike McGuire, legislators and local leaders, will sign legislation directing $2.5 billion in relief to support response and recovery efforts for Los Angeles.- Governor's Press Office

