Shay Lawson

Published 4:45 PM

Shay Lawson is a dedicated reporter who strives to represent the underrepresented.

Shay joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024.

She graduated from the University of Missouri with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism. At the Missouri School of Journalism, she learned how to tell stories in her local community, report national news, and anchor shows.

Shay grew up in Overland Park, Kansas, where she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs, practicing yoga, and volunteering at literacy programs.

Shay is excited to plant her roots in Palm Springs, tell meaningful stories, and connect with local community members.

Have a story idea? Email Shay at shay.lawson@kesq.com

