How’s this for a photobomb? Cop takes selfie with gator stuck in storm drain
By CBSMiami.com Team
PALM BAY, Florida (WFOR) — A Palm Bay police officer took a selfie with an alligator emerging from a storm drain.
The police department posted the image to its Facebook page along with a funny caption.
It read, in part: “When you’re just trying to take a normal sewer selfie and you get photobombed…..(At least he smiled 😬)”
According to the post, the gator was actually stuck in the drain.
The department enlisted the help of a trapper to get the big reptile unstuck.
