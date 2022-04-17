Hunt On For Gunman Who Unloaded During Picnic For Carol City High School Alumni

By Web Staff

MIAMI, Florida (WFOR) — The Miami Garden Police Department responded to Carol City Park around 5:30 Saturday evening regarding a shooting.

Witnesses CBS4 spoke to said people were running for their lives after hearing gunshots.

A witness said there was about 1,000 people there and they were running over each other trying to escape.

“All of sudden there’s gunshots going, ‘boom, boom, boom,’ like high powerful weapons and people running everywhere people leaving their children, people getting ran over,” said Syliva Gilbert, a witness.

Gilbert says it was at Carol City High’s annual alumni picnic. She says she saw three young men, no older than 17 years old, pull out guns.

“A high powerful weapon you hear, ‘boom, boom, boom,’ over I think 20-30 shots. Just going, ‘dah, dah, dah,’ everybody running,” said Gilbert.

One man at the event, who wanted to remain anonymous says a friend warned him something was going on after he says there’s been tension within the neighborhood.

“We felt tension cause people in the neighborhood knew about these two groups but one of my friends was like hey bro watch out cause those two groups are going at it with each other and then 10 minutes later all you hear is gun shots,” said a witness.

Police say two victims suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Once victim was airlifted, the other sent to a local hospital. Both are in stable condition.

“It’s sad you got little children out here,” said Gilbert.

Witnesses are frustrated, they said this is the first alumni picnic they’ve had since the pandemic started and they can’t even feel safe there.

“If you can’t go to Carol City picnic, it’s like where the hell can you go,” said another witness, Laronda K.

“I had my gun on me, it’s just the nature of the neighborhood. It is what it is, like I said growing up here it’s always been… you always expect the worst,” said a witness.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Police have not yet confirmed if they have arrested anyone.

