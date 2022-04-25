Stolen turf from church returned after community came together

By Dani Masten

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — For four years, Reverend Antonio Lopez has been providing Sunday service at St. Luke’s episcopal church located in the historic westside of Las Vegas.

On Tuesday, April 19, Lopez had artificial turf installed located in front of his church that would serve as a playground for kids after mass.

“We raised around $6,000 so that we could have it put in,” Lopez said.

Around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, thieves came in and stole the turf.

“The person that took it, if he was in a situation that he was desperate for money maybe he took it to sell,” Lopez said. ‘Well hopefully, it will go well for him.”

Fateen Seifullah is the Imam for the masque shed located behind Lopez’s church.

He couldn’t stand that someone stole his neighbors brand new turf and went out into the community trying to figure out who stole it and asked that it be returned.

“As neighbors, as religious people, people in the community, we are not happy about it,” Seifullah said. “So, we are asking questions.”

Questions that led to answers.

Around 1,200 square feet worth of turf used to fill the area located in front of the church, but it is now empty. With a little community effort and help, the turf was returned.

“That’s amazing,” Lopez said. “I can’t believe it. They say that God takes time to answer prayer, but sometimes he is very quick. Here we are it is amazing. I am very happy and blessed.”

Reverend Lopez said now that the turf has made its way back to the church, he is going to make sure that all the pieces are there and get it re-installed.

