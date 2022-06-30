Man arrested after pushing child off bike

By Evan Sobol and Dylan Fearon

DEEP RIVER, Connecticut (WFSB) — A man from Deep River is facing charges after getting into a confrontation with a boy.

State police said Jameson Chapman, 48, assaulted an 11-year-old boy while he was riding his bike in Deep River.

It happened Monday evening.

State police went to the victim’s home, where family showed police video of the incident.

Video shows Chapman screaming at 11-year-old Daniel, and it ends with him shoving the boy off his bike.

“After watching just a couple seconds of the video I immediately went into flight or fight and jumped into my car to go look for the guy,” said Desiree Dominique, Daniel’s mother.

Desiree believes this is a hate crime, and that the video proves it.

Daniel is biracial. Desiree said her son and a friend were biking in town when the man accidentally bumped into them, before taking his anger out on Daniel.

“Where did you grow up? Did you grow up in Connecticut?” Chapman said.

“No,” said Daniel.

“No you didn’t. Exactly so get the f*** out of town,” said Chapman.

Moments later, Daniel was shoved.

Once Daniel told his mother what happened, Desiree called police and showed them the video.

“Daniel is afraid to leave the house. He’s terrified to leave the house,” said Desiree.

Daniel has some cuts and bruises, but it’s the psychological impact Desiree worries about, showing Eyewitness News exactly where it happened on High Street.

“As a mother and you see this happened to your son and you’re back here, what are you thinking?” Eyewitness News asked.

It’s very scary, it’s very scary as a mom,” said Desiree.

Chapman was charged with breach of peace second-degree, risk of injury to a child, and assault third-degree. He made bail.

He is due in Middletown Superior Court in July.

