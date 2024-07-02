New Florida law adopts official definition of antisemitism

By Sooji Nam

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Florida (WPBF) — There is a new law in the state of Florida that officially adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of “antisemitism.”

“Very good tool to be able to understand the nature of antisemitism as it exists today,” said Josephine Gon, executive director of community affairs at the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County.”

The law writes that “antisemitism” means a certain perception of Jewish individuals, which may be expressed as hatred toward such individuals.

“It talks about the demonization of the state of Israel. It talks about Holocaust denial as a form of antisemitism or diminishing the Holocaust as a form of antisemitism,” Gon said.

The Anti-Defamation League released data earlier this year about the rise of antisemitism in Florida. Officials said Palm Beach County has seen a 320% increase in antisemitic cases in 2023 compared to 2022.

Flyers with hate speech were thrown onto people’s lawns, a sand menorah during Hannukah was vandalized with a swastika, and Jewish temples in Palm Beach County were on lockdown after receiving written threats.

“Also saying that Israel is a country should not exist is what we would consider to be antisemitic,” Sarah Emmons, regional director of ADL Florida, told WPBF 25 News.

Leaders say that with this official definition as law, it serves as another resource to help neighbors report cases of antisemitism.

“Includes modern manifestations or examples of antisemitism, such as holding Jews collectively responsible for the state of Israel’s actions. And at a time when we’re seeing just a tremendous rise of antisemitism both nationally and here in the state of Florida, defining antisemitism is a first step in finding solutions to tackle this challenge,” Emmons said.

“People see a swastika written somewhere and understand that it generally is antisemitic. But it’s so much more than that, and what is so useful which this definition is a working definition. It’s a tool. What is so useful about it is that it very clearly and well articulates the full scope and extent of the antisemitism we experience,” Gon said.

The new law also points out that “the term ‘antisemitism’ does not include criticism of Israel that is similar to criticism of any other country.”

“It doesn’t infringe on anyone’s First Amendment right,” Gon said.

