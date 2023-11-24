Five local students recognized with November ‘Do the Right Thing’ award

Five local students are being recognized with the "Do the Right Thing" award for November.

It's a partnership between News Channel 3 and Palm Springs Police Dept.

Students Micah Crow, Steven Silva, Mayra Magallanes-Rodriguez, Josue Jacob Arriaga, and Abigail Barraza-Ortega were honored.

The students were chosen for their positive attitude, behavior, and accomplishments.

If you know a student who you believe should be recognized you can nominate them here.