Five local students recognized with November ‘Do the Right Thing’ award
Five local students are being recognized with the "Do the Right Thing" award for November.
It's a partnership between News Channel 3 and Palm Springs Police Dept.
Students Micah Crow, Steven Silva, Mayra Magallanes-Rodriguez, Josue Jacob Arriaga, and Abigail Barraza-Ortega were honored.
The students were chosen for their positive attitude, behavior, and accomplishments.
If you know a student who you believe should be recognized you can nominate them here.