Local students recognized at Firebirds game with ‘Do the Right Thing’ award
Five local students were also recognized at Wednesday's Coachella Valley Firebirds game with this month's "Do the Right Thing award" which is a partnership between Palm Springs police and News Channel 3.
Frida Arriaga, Ayden Chavez, Mikayla Johnson, Peter Villalba, and Nahyeli Whitacre were all honored.
The K-thru-12 students were chosen for their positive attitudes and contributions to the community.
Click here if you know a student who you believe should be recognized and would like to nominate them.