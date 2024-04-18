Skip to Content
Local students recognized at Firebirds game with ‘Do the Right Thing’ award

Published 5:42 PM

Five local students were also recognized at Wednesday's Coachella Valley Firebirds game with this month's "Do the Right Thing award" which is a partnership between Palm Springs police and News Channel 3. 

Frida Arriaga, Ayden Chavez, Mikayla Johnson, Peter Villalba, and Nahyeli Whitacre were all honored. 

The K-thru-12 students were chosen for their positive attitudes and contributions to the community. 

Click here if you know a student who you believe should be recognized and would like to nominate them.

Jesus Reyes

