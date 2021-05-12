Brit Awards 2021: See the full list of winners

Entertainment

The 2021 Brit Awards were a celebration of all things music.

From Taylor Swift’s history-making Global Icon award to stellar performances from people such as Dua Lipa, the night was packed with fun.

British comedian Jack Whitehall presided over the evening, which included the following winners:

British Male

AJ Tracey

Headie One

J Hus — *WINNER

Joel Corry

Youngblud

British Female

Arlo Parks

Celeste

Dua Lipa — *WINNER

Jessie Ware

Lianne La Havas

British Group

Bicep

Biffy Clyro

Little Mix — *WINNER

The 1975

Young T & Bugsey

Breakthrough

Arlo Parks — *WINNER

Bicep

Celeste

Joel Corry

Young T & Bugsey

British Album

Arlo Parks, “Collapsed In Sunbeams”

Celeste, “Not Your Muse”

Dua Lipa, “Future Nostalgia” — *WINNER

J Hus, “Big Conspiracy”

Jessie Ware, “What’s Your Pleasure?”

International Female

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish — *WINNER

Cardi B

Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift

International Male

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Childish Gambino

Tame Impala

The Weeknd — *WINNER

International Group

BTS

Fontaines D.C.

Foo Fighters

Haim — *WINNER

Run The Jewels

British Single

“Rain,” AJ Tracey and Aitch feat. Tay Keith

“Don’t Need Love,” 220 Kid and Gracey

“Physical,” Dua Lipa

“Head & Heart,” Joel Corry feat. MNEK

“Watermelon Sugar,” Harry Styles — *WINNER

“Ain’t It Different,” Headie One feat. AJ Tracey and Stormzy

“Lighter,” Nathan Dawe feat. KSI

“Secrets,” Regard and Raye

“Rover,” S1mba feat. DTG

“Don’t Rush,” Young T & Bugsey feat. Headie One