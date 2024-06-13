What to know before ShortFest’s opening night

The 30th-annual Palm Springs International ShortFest is quickly approaching with information to know before opening night on June 18.

The event will be hosted at the Regal Palm Springs, located at 789 E Tahquitz Canyon Way in Palm Springs. ShortFest's introductions and short film screenings will begin promptly at 6:30 p.m.

The night will present various filmmakers, including those from "CAN," Director Kailee McGee, Producer JP Bolles, and Cinematographer Patrick Jones;

"Fishbowl," Director Isabel Perry and Cinematographer Gabriel Armstrong; "Viaje de

Negocios," Director Gerardo Coello Escalante and Editor/producer Amandine Thomas.

At 8 p.m., once the first round of short films concludes, a Q&A panel will commence.

ShortFest will continue with its programs and screenings from June 18 through June 24, 2024.

For more information and updates, follow ShortFest on Facebook and Instagram, or click here to visit the website and get tickets.