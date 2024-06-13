Skip to Content
Film Festival

What to know before ShortFest’s opening night

KESQ
By
Published 4:44 PM

The 30th-annual Palm Springs International ShortFest is quickly approaching with information to know before opening night on June 18.

The event will be hosted at the Regal Palm Springs, located at 789 E Tahquitz Canyon Way in Palm Springs. ShortFest's introductions and short film screenings will begin promptly at 6:30 p.m.

The night will present various filmmakers, including those from "CAN," Director Kailee McGee, Producer JP Bolles, and Cinematographer Patrick Jones;
"Fishbowl," Director Isabel Perry and Cinematographer Gabriel Armstrong; "Viaje de
Negocios," Director Gerardo Coello Escalante and Editor/producer Amandine Thomas.

At 8 p.m., once the first round of short films concludes, a Q&A panel will commence.

ShortFest will continue with its programs and screenings from June 18 through June 24, 2024.

For more information and updates, follow ShortFest on Facebook and Instagram, or click here to visit the website and get tickets.

Article Topic Follows: Film Festival

Jump to comments ↓

Holly Hinman

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content