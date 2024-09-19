Palm Springs International Film Festival expanding into La Quinta

The Palm Springs International Film Festival is expanding into La Quinta, Mayor Linda Evans first told News Channel 3's Peter Daut on Thursday.

The Cinemark Century La Quinta will serve as a new screening venue for the 36th-annual Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF), which will take place from January 2 to January 13, 2025.

“We are excited to welcome the Palm Springs International Film Festival to La Quinta. La Quinta prides itself on preserving and promoting its deep roots in art and culture, and the festival’s desire to expand across the Valley is a testament to providing world-class entertainment experiences to our vibrant cultural scene,” Evans said.

Officials said the new venue marks a further expansion into the Coachella Valley for the film festival and a commitment to bringing the world-class cinematic experience and best of international filmmaking to more residents.

City officials will share more details on the expansion during its State of the City event later today.

The screenings at the Cinemark Century La Quinta will be held during the first and last weekends of the Festival, with specific dates scheduled for Saturday, January 4 through Sunday, January 5, 2025, and Saturday, January 11 through Sunday, January 12, 2025.

Cinemark Century La Quinta will join alongside the continued support of several esteemed locations including the Annenberg Theater at the Palm Springs Art Museum, Camelot Theatres at the Palm Springs Cultural Center, Mary Pickford is D’Place in Cathedral City, the Palm Canyon Theater, the Richards Center for the Arts at Palm Springs High School, and the Regal Cinemas Palm Springs.

This is not the first time the Festival has extended its reach throughout the Valley.

Previously, the Film Society hosted a highly successful Student Screening Day at Indio High School, which included participation from several local high schools, including Palm Springs High School, Cathedral City High School, Desert Hot Springs High School, and many more.

“It is a proud moment for us to bring the Palm Springs International Film Festival experience to La Quinta, furthering our reach across the Coachella Valley,” said Festival Chairman Nachhattar Singh Chandi. “Our commitment to growth in the desert is steadfast. By adding new venues like Cinemark Century La Quinta, we are ensuring that more of our valley residents can participate in the festival and enjoy the world of cinema.

For more information on the Festival, visit www.psfilmfest.org or call (760) 969-7533 or toll-free at (800) 898-7256.

