Jennifer Lopez to receive Legend & Groundbreaker Award at Palm Springs Film Fest

Jennifer Lopez will receive the Legend & Groundbreaker Award at Variety's Creative Impact Awards during the 2025 Palm Springs International Film Festival, the entertainment publication announced today.

The actress and singer's recognition comes off the back of her recent performance in "Unstoppable" as Judy Robles, the mother of a collegiate wrestler born with one leg. "Unstoppable" premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and is set for a limited theatrical release on Dec. 6.

She will be honored alongside Variety's annual class of 10 Directors to Watch, which this year includes names such as Zoë Kravitz ("Blink Twice"), Malcolm Washington ("The Piano Lesson") and Coralie Fargeat ("The Substance").

"Jennifer Lopez is more than a multi-threat talent, first breaking through decades ago as a dancer, then establishing herself as one of the music world's top artists and one of the film world's most popular and acclaimed actors,'' Steve Gaydos, Variety's executive vice president of content, said in a statement. "This year, she again reminds film fans of her acting prowess and range in the powerful, inspiring awards contender, 'Unstoppable.'"

Lopez's music career started with four consecutive RIAA-certified Platinum albums and the breakout No. 1 hit "If You Had My Love." Since then, she has garnered 15 billion streams across multiple platforms and co-headlined the Super Bowl halftime show in 2020.

Her Hollywood legacy includes starring roles in "Out of Sight" and "Maid in Manhattan." For the 2019 crime-comedy movie "Hustlers," she garnered Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award nominations, in addition to receiving the Spotlight Award at the 2020 Palm Springs International Film Festival.

Lopez made a name for herself on Keenen Ivory Wayans' early 1990s sketch comedy series "In Living Color" before serving as a judge on "American Idol" for five seasons and playing an NYPD detective in "Shades of Blue."

She has been an executive producer on multiple shows and co-founded the company Nuyorican Productions, in addition to several other business ventures.

Variety's Creative Impact Awards will take place on Jan. 4 at the Parker Palm Springs. The Palm Springs Film Festival goes from Jan. 2 to Jan. 13.

