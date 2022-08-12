Fiestas Patrias - El Grito

The Annual "Fiestas Patrias" event is a large celebration of Mexican Independence Day, a Mexican holiday that celebrates the cry of independence on September 16, 1810. It reminds us that the spirit of freedom helps maintain a bond between Hispanics here in the Coachella Valley and their home countries.The event will be held onfrom 3pm to 10pm at Coachella's Rancho Las Flores Park and is free to the public. Attendees will enjoy live musical performances, the traditional Fiestas Patrias ceremony, a variety of cultural food booths, an open beer garden, informational exhibits, and games for children. This event is an opportunity to celebrate the Mexican culture and reach a massive audience in a grass-roots style one day event.Fiestas Patrias is a partnership between the City of Coachella, The Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Consulate of Mexico of San Bernardino and exclusive media partner KUNA Telemundo and La Poderosa 96.7.