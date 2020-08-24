Dentists say extensive mask wearing contributing to oral health problems

Coronavirus

Dentists around the country are noticing a trend with some patients that some are referring to as "mask mouth".

The oral ailments include bad breath and tooth decay, which is directly attributed to extensive use of masks and other facial coverings.

While wearing masks, most people are more frequently breathing their mouths, causing dryness in the mouth which contributes to the oral problems.

