19-year-old found dead after kayak accident

Home

A 19 year old man with ties to the Coachella Valley, has been found dead along the coast in Humboldt County.

This picture of a 19-year-old man identified as Nicolas Brunner was posted Saturday by the NBC television news affiliate in Eureka.

According to the station, Brunner was reported missing Friday afternoon. After launching his kayak from the shore.

The kayak was later found along the shore, but Brunner's body was not found until this morning.

News Channel 3 received a Facebook message indicating Brunner graduated from La Quinta high school last year.

The high school sports website max preps indicates Brunner was on the golf team at La Quinta high.

News channel 3 is making attempts to contact Brunner's family, and we are working to get more details on the case.

We'll keep you updated on this developing story.