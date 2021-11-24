Skip to Content
Best of Coachella Valley winners: Best activities, comic/game shop, charity, hotel pool, radio personality

We've got more winners for Best of Coachella Valley as voted on by the readers of Coachella Valley Independent.

  • Best comics and games shop - Cosmic Asylum in Palm Desert
  • Best indoor fun and activity - the Escape Room in Palm Springs
  • Best local advocacy group and charity - Palm Springs Animal Shelter
  • Best hotel pool - The Saguaro in Palm Springs
  • Best local radio personality - Patrick Evans

We'll be highlighting more winners through the next week, be sure to tune in to Eye on the Desert at 12:45 p.m. on News Channel 3 and Fox 11.

Check out the full list of winners here:

A full half-hour of coverage of the winners will air on Sunday, December 5, 6:30 and 11:30 pm on KESQ. Plus, in the coming weeks, we will continue to feature winners from some of the over 130 categories that you voted on! Congratulations to all the winners!

