There will be several Halloween events held throughout the Coachella Valley tonight.

The Sunline Transit Agency is taking over over Village Fest in downtown Palm Springs with its annual haunted bus.

Get ready to be spooked as you walk through the scariest bus in town tonight at the Palm Springs Village Fest.

In Palm Desert, The Shops at Palm Desert mall will also be having their annual Halloween Boo Bash. The night kicks off with a pizza party and an amazing magic show by magician Eddie Spaghetti. The night will feature costume contests and prizes and of course trick-or-treating.

If you like music, you can go to Civic Center Park in Palm Desert and listen to Dead Man’s Party, a tribute to the New Wave Band, "Oingo Boingo." The concert starts at 6 p.m.

In Rancho Mirage, the Children's Discovery Museum of the Desert is hosting a Halloween party from 3PM to 5PM

If you're looking for something a little bit more adult-themed well the trio of terror, Billy L'Amour, Deven Green, and Handsome Ned are back at it again tonight at 7:00 p.m. with "Witch Please!," which is held DIETLART Gallery on 4629 E Sunny Dunes Road in Palm Springs. It is an adults-only show.