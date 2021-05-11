Gerald Ford Elementary School second grade teacher nominated as May’s ‘One Class At A Time’ winner

One Class at a Time

This month's 'One Class at a Time' winner is second-grade teacher Courtney Ortiz-Lopez from Gerald Ford Elementary School.

“I think she’s a good person to help us learn," one of her second graders, Harold said.

“Mrs. Lopez, she is the nice, most friendly teacher I’ve ever met in my whole life," another one of her students Robert said.

Lopez has been teaching at Gerald Ford Elementary School for six years.

“I really enjoy engaging with the kids," she said. "They are a blast to work with. I don’t think I’ve ever been asked by anyone else what my favorite dinosaur is and it kind of runs in my family. I’ve got a family full of teachers so it was just a really natural fit for me," she added.

She shared with News Channel 3 what her personal philosophy is on teaching.

“I really think learning should be fun and it should be relevant to the real world," she said. "I believe that education should be preparation for independence and I really make it as relevant to my kid’s lives as I can," she said.

This award was made possible by our sponsor the Walter Clark Legal Group.

“We are so proud of you," Walter Clark said. "We understand that you’re one of those rare teachers who the students really look forward to seeing on Monday morning. Here's the 500 dollars and thank you for all that you do," he added.

Lopez has decided to split the $500 with the other five second-grade teachers.

“I think I’ll probably spend mine on science supplies," she said. "We use mystery science here at ford and it is really fun and very hands-on so I think that is what it’ll go to,” she explained.

