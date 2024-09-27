Local art teacher awarded One Class at a Time award

Teaching expression through art is the goal of this month’s One Class at a Time award recipient, Maya de Leon, an art teacher at Coachella Valley High School.

Each school year, Ms. de Leon buys thousands of dollars worth of supplies for her students. This month, however, Walter Clark’s team and News Channel 3 awarded Ms. de Leon with $777 for her amazing efforts to make the lives of her students better through art.

News Channel 3’s Allie Anthony takes us into de Leon's colorful classroom.

