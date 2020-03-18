PSUSD unveils first phase of ‘educational continuity plan’

News

The Palm Springs Unified School District Educational Services team developed a three-phase plan focused on equity of access and exposure to standards.

At this time, PSUSD is in the first phase of its educational continuity plan which includes the provision of links to TK-12 resources for our students. Go to Clever.com to access the resources. Parents will be contacted by their children's school principal on when to pick up chrome books and/or hot spots if your child does not currently have one or a supplementary paper packet if your child is younger than third grade

"We know that these resources require electronic devices and internet connectivity, and we want to make sure that all of our students in grades three through 12 have that access," reads a notice by PSUSD officials.

The district also revealed details on what Phase Two of the plan would look like.

Check out our coronavirus section for the latest local updates

The district also revealed details on what Phase Two of the plan would look like.

Phase 2 would include documents, lessons, and activities in the four core areas that will be developed and provided weekly.

"The goal is for these lessons to be engaging, based on critical grade-level standards utilizing a variety of tasks, activities, and assignments. We are also working on embedding intervention and support within these materials, and lessons may be enhanced or supplemented by classroom teachers providing additional activities and connections via google classroom or another learning management system," writes a PSUSD spokesperson.



The third phase of the plan would provide a continuation of instruction that would focus on the development of a wide range of distance learning opportunities.

You can stay up-to-date with PSUSD on their Facebook page or website.



